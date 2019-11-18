Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,346.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,346 ($17.59) and last traded at GBX 1,342 ($17.54), with a volume of 69624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($17.46).

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,293.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.30.

In other news, insider Martin Warner purchased 5,000 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.25) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($86,240.69).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

