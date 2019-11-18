ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.28. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.