Adelphoi Market Capitalization Tops $81,029.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $81,029.00 and $179.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00233038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.01423405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00138921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

