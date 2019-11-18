ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €56.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADJ. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.96 ($53.44).

Shares of ETR:ADJ opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.20. ADO Properties has a 12-month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 12-month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

