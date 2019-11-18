ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,860,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 44,730,000 shares. Approximately 38.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $122,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

