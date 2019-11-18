AE Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STI opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.75.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

