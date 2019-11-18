AE Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 58,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.9% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 36,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 40,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

