AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

