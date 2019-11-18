AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

AWF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.