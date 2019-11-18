AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

