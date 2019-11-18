Aion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, BitForex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00229129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01404189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00136736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Bilaxy, Koinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

