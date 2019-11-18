Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt Sells 7,864 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATSG opened at $23.99 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after buying an additional 686,501 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,149,000 after buying an additional 130,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.