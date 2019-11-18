Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $251,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,650 shares of company stock valued at $496,786. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

