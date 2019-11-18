Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

AKZOY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 19,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,569. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 70.34% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.