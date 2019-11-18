Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.70.

ALB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,128. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

