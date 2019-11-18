Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD.B. Desjardins raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B traded up C$0.40 on Monday, reaching C$41.71. 779,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$31.97 and a one year high of C$44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.