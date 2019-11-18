Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 193.54% from the company’s previous close.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 155,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,735. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

