Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Short Interest Down 10.9% in October

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Alio Gold worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ALO stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Alio Gold has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.07.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

