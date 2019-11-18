Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,645 shares of company stock worth $5,862,284. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.28. 211,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,173. Allegion has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.