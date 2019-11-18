Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

