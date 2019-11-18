Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 2,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,281. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

