Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

