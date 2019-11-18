Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Match Group by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Match Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Match Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

