Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.95.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 319,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,480. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 69,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $2,428,550.74. Insiders have sold 366,055 shares of company stock worth $12,385,980 in the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,379,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

