Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 3,150 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,927.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,246 shares of company stock worth $547,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASPS. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

