Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.