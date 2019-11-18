Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Insiders sold 605,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,224,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

