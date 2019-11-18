Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,937. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amarin by 21.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amarin by 146.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 97,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.