Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amati AIM VCT earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Monday. Amati AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

