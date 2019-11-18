American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

