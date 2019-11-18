American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of AOBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,619. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

