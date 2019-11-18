American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $100,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,059.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $35,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $365,371. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

