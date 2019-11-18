American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

