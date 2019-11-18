Amerisur Resources’ (AMER) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Amerisur Resources to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Amerisur Resources stock opened at GBX 18.84 ($0.25) on Friday. Amerisur Resources has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a market cap of $229.00 million and a PE ratio of -23.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

