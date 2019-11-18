Analysts Expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.18. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NWE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $69.30. 195,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $76.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

