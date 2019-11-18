Analyzing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) and The Competition

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NexTier Oilfield Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Competitors 477 1829 2289 99 2.43

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.40%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 89.06%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22% NexTier Oilfield Solutions Competitors -7.97% -78.64% 0.21%

Volatility and Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.91, meaning that their average stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion $59.33 million 5.34 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Competitors $3.79 billion $274.40 million 8.43

NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

