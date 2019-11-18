ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ANCN stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

