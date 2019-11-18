Anthony Bossone Purchases 100,000 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after buying an additional 1,097,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,351.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 615,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

