Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 12th

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 171,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $62.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

