Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.07. 171,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

