Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ABUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

