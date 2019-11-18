Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.00

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 905286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on Argentex Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.21.

About Argentex Group (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

