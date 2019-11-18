Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 139,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.