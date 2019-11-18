AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $47.44 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

