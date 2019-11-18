AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,003.18 ($91.51).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,274 ($95.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,683.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

