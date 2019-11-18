AU Optronics (AUOTY) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS: AUOTY) is one of 128 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AU Optronics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A AU Optronics Competitors 2481 7993 13402 812 2.51

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 36.54%. Given AU Optronics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AU Optronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 38.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics’ peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion $433.98 million 7.44 AU Optronics Competitors $3.35 billion $708.17 million 147.84

AU Optronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -3.53% -4.85% -2.43% AU Optronics Competitors -119.88% -59.35% -4.71%

6.9% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AU Optronics beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

