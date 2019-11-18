AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.14. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 86.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

