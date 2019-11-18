B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) – B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DZSI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

