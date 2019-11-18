Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.30

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 154069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

