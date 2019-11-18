Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €35.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.68 ($44.98).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1 year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.00.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

